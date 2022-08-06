Volleyball always gets a head start on football and local teams are practicing, with actual games beginning next week.
Some of the schools lined up scrimmages this weekend and some are in two-a-day practice.
Athens hopes to take a step forward with coach hoping to take a step forward with some experience coming back. They play at home against Jacksonville on Aug 16 in a game that doesn’t count in the District.
Brownsboro had an outstanding season last year, with a 25-9 mark. Their 9-3 District record was good enough for second place and a trip to the playoffs. Their first game is on the road, Tuesday, at Mineola.
Cross Roads hosts Westwood Friday in a scrimmage, with a 4 p.m. start. Last year, the Lady Cats were 17-22, finishing the year with a playoff loss to Iola.
Eustace begins the new year, Tuesday, with a trip to Grand Saline. They are coming off a 22-12 year and a 9-5 district record that placed them second, behind Scurry Rosser. They lost in the bi-district round to West.
Kemp travels to Fruitvale, Tuesday, with hopes of improving on their winless season a year ago. They’ve struggled the past few seasons, with three wins in district play in 2017-2018 their best recent record.
For Mabank, the serving begins at home, with Sunnyvale coming to call. Last year’s team posted an 11-30 record, going 4-7 in district, which netted them a fourth place finish. The Lady Panthers did make the playoffs, where they dropped a match to Farmersville.
Malakoff, under coach Jana Harlow, plays a noon game, Tuesday, at Kerens. Last year, the Lady Tigers notched one win above the .500 mark, with a 19-18 finish. Their district record of 7-7 placed them fifth.
Trinidad begins the year at the Covington Tournament on August 11. Their first opponent is Buckholtz.
