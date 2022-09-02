This week has been relatively quiet for Henderson County volleyball teams after big tournaments in Eustace and Athens earlier in late August.
The Athens Hornets lost a match Tuesday in Crandall 3-0. They fell 25-10 in the first set, then stayed closer in the final two, losing by scores of 25-18 and 25-16. Athens next outing is Tuesday at Mineola, the final outing before district play starts Sept. 9.
Brownsboro had a 14-4 record going into a Friday match at home against Fairfield. The Bearettes beat Edgewood 3-2 on Tuesday.
Cross Roads was scheduled to travel to Mildred on Friday, then resume with another road game Tuesday at Wortham.
Eustace lost at home to Mabank on Tuesday, 3-1 and were set to host Palestine on Friday. After that, they take a week off and open district play on the road against Scurry Rosser.
In the Mabank match, the Lady Panthers won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-12. Eustace bounced back and won the third set 25-20. Set four was a 25-20 Mabank win.
Kemp had a home date, Friday, with Kerens, then take off until they start district play at Palmer, Sept. 9.
For Mabank, after the win over Eustace, Kaufman was set for a visit to the Panther’s gym. On Tuesday, Mabank has a non-district home match with Paris.
Malakoff picked up a 3-1 win at home, Tuesday, over Rusk. The Lady Tigers are at home Tuesday, against Teague, then visit Mildred on Sept. 9.
Trinidad did not play on Tuesday and remain off until they visit Kerens Sept. 9.
