Volleyball: District play underway

The majority of Henderson County volleyball teams are now into their district schedules, with some shaping up as playoff contenders.
Unlike football, Athens, Brownsboro and Mabank all compete in the same district in volleyball.
Brownsboro is to a quick, 2-0, start in 16-4A. They swept Athens 3 sets to 0 to improve to 17-5 on the season.
Athens, with an 11-16 record overall is now 1-1 in district following the loss to the Bearettes. The Lady Hornets took a three set win over Cumberland Academy in their opener.
Mabank owns a 17-10-2 season mark and is 1-1 in district after a Lady Panther win over Cumberland Academy, Tuesday. Among the other district teams, Canton and Van are 1-0, while Lindale and Cumberland Academy, 0-2.
Class 3A District 18 also has three schools with at least some of their students coming from Henderson County. Through games on Tuesday, Malakoff was 2-0 in district, following a Lady Tiger victory over Kemp, 3-0. Malakoff is 17-10 on the year and took a four game win streak into Friday night.
Eustace is 1-1 after a sweep of Mildred on Tuesday. Eustace was 12-8 on the season after the Tuesday night win.
Scurry Rosser and Palmer join Malakoff with 2-0 starts. Blooming Grove is 1-1, while Mildred and Rice are 0-2. Kemp is also 0-2 after the loss to Malakoff.
The Palmer – Blooming Grove match is probably the best in district play so far. Palmer took it 3 sets to 2, at home. The teams traded the first four sets, with Blooming Grove winning the fourth 25-17 to stay alive. In the deciding fifth set, Palmer came out on top, 15-10.
Henderson County teams not yet in district play are Cross Roads and Trinidad. Cross Roads has put together a nice, non-district season, holding an 18-10 mark though Tuesday. They were set to play host to Trinidad in a non-district game at 9 a.m. Saturday.
