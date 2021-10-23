BROWNSBORO — The Canton Eaglettes defeated the Brownsboro Bearettes in three straight sets by the scores of 25-15, 25-22 and 25-15.
With the loss, Brownsboro moves to 23-7 overall and 7-2 in district play. They will travel to Mabank on Tuesday for the final regular season game of the year. The junior varsity and freshman begin at 5 p.m. with the varsity to follow.
Leading the way for the Bearettes was Allie Cooper with 20 kills, seven digs and two points, Rilee Rinehart with 32 assists, 12 digs, six points and three digs, Khayla Garrett with 10 kills, six points and three kills and Khyra Garrett with seven points, four kills and one dig.
Tori Hooker had two points, four kills and two digs, Lindsey Bersano had 15 digs, Madison Hernandez with 12 digs and Emily Eaton with 12 digs.
