The Brownsboro Bearettes defeated Wills Point in three sets by the scores of 25-16, 25-11 and 25-22 Friday.
Brownsboro is now 22-6 and 6-1 in district play. The Bearettes return to action hosting the Van Lady Vandals Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. with the junior varsity.
Leading the way for the Bearettes were Allie Cooper with 14 points, 13 kills, 4 blocks and 4 digs. Rilee Rinehart had 24 assists, 5 points and 4 digs, Khayla Garrett had 13 points, 9 digs and 1 kill, Khyra Garrett had 7 kills, 4 points and 3 digs and Lindsey Bersano had 6 points and 6 digs.
Tori Hooker had 3 kills and 5 digs, Madison Hernandez had 7 digs, Emily Eaton had 8 digs and 5 points, Riley Cawthon had 1 kill and 2 digs and Tiykeah McKenzie had 1 kill.
