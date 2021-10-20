BROWNSBORO — The No. 25 ranked Brownsboro Bearettes defeated the Van Lady Vandals in straight sets on Senior night Tuesday.
The Bearettes won by scores of 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 as they improved to 23-6 overall and 7-1 in district play.
The win has the Bearettes tied for first with two games remaining.
The Bearetttes are set to host the Canton Eaglettes at 4:30 p.m. in Brownsboro Friday. The varsity will play first at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity.
Brownsboro wraps up the regular season Oct. 26 at Mabank.
In the win over Van, the Bearettes were led by Rilee Rinehart with 26 assists, 8 points and 2 kills, Allie Cooper with 12 kills, 14 digs, 3 points and 2 blocks, Tori Hooker with 6 points, 3 kills, 1 dig and 1 block and Khayla Garrett with 6 points, 5 kills, 9 digs and 2 blocks.
Khyra Garrett had 10 points and 3 kills, Riley Cawthon had 6 digs, Emily Eaton had 6 digs, Madison Hernandez had 11 digs and Lindsey Bersano had 5 points and 10 digs.
