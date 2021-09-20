The Brownsboro Bearettes defeated the Quitman Lady Bulldogs in four sets by scores of 25-27, 25-23, 27-25 and 25-14.
The Bearettes are now 15-5 on the year. They will host Rusk on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m.
Leading the way for Brownsboro was Allie Cooper with 16 kills, 9 points, 3 digs and 3 blocks, Khayla Garrett with 15 digs, 14 points and 6 kills and Madison Hernandez with 38 digs.
Rilee Rinehart had 31 assists, 5 points and 2 kills, Khyra Garrett had 11 points, 7 digs and 5 kills, Lindsey Bersano had 21 digs and 2 points, Riley Cawthon had 6 digs and 1 kill and Tori Hooker had 9 points and 1 kill.
