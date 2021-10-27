MABANK — The Brownsboro Bearettes defeated Mabank in four sets to force a three-way tie for the District 14-4A title.
The Bearettes are 24-7 overall and finished 8-2 in district play tied with the Van Lady Vandals and Canton Eaglettes.
Brownsboro won by scores of 25-22, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-14.
In the win over Mabank, the Bearettes were led by Rilee Rinehart with 13 points, 38 assists and two kills, Khyra Garrett with six kills and one dig, Lindsey Bersano with 14 points and 11 digs and Riley Cawthon with six digs and one kill.
Tori Hooker had three points and six digs, Emily Eaton had 10 digs and two points, Allie Cooper had 11 points, 19 kills, nine digs and block, Madison Hernandez had 13 digs and Khayla Garrett had 10 kills, 16 digs and five points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.