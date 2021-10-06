BROWNSBORO – The No. 16 ranked Brownsboro Bearettes came back from an 0-2 deficit to beat the Canton Eaglettes Tuesday in district volleyball action.
Brownsboro won by scores of 20-25, 24-26, 25-16, 27-25 and 15-12.
The Bearettes are 19-6 overall and 3-1 in district play. Friday they will host the Mabank Lady Panthers with the varsity starting at 4:30 p.m.
Leading the way in the win was Rilee Rinehart with 48 assists and seven points, Khyra Garrett with 5 kills, 1 digs, 11 points and Lindsey Bersano with 21 digs and 5 points.
Riley Cawthon had 2 kills and 6 digs, Allie Cooper had 36 kills, 10 points, 19 digs and 6 blocks, Madison Hernandez had 27 digs, Khayla Garrett had 12 points, 12 kills and 15 digs and Tori Hooker had 5 points and 7 kills.
