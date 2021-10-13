For the second straight meeting, the No. 16 ranked Brownsboro Bearettes swept the Athens Lady Hornets.
In the first meeting of District 14-4A play, Brownsboro won by scores of 25-11, 25-6 and 25-6 in Brownsboro.
In the final meeting of the year, Brownsboro won by scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-6.
Athens returns to action Friday hosting the Canton Eaglettes at 4:30 p.m. They will travel to Mabank and Van next week before ending the season Oct. 26 hosting the Wills Point Lady Tigers.
Brownsboro (21-6, 5-1 in district play) wraps up the regular season with home matches against Wills Point and Canton before an away game at Mabank on Oct. 26.
In the first set, Brownsboro tied it at 20 behind the serving of Khayla Garrett with an ace. She would give them a 25-20 victory as she served out the first set.
During the run, senior Allie Cooper had three aces behind the setting of Rilee Rinehart. Brownsboro scored the last seven points of the first set.
In the second set, Athens had a strong start behind the serving of Zoe Anderson to tie it at 9 before the Bearettes took a 12-10 lead on the serving of Tori Hooker.
In the remainder of the second set, Brownsboro had an ace from Lindsey Bersano, two aces by Khyra Garrett, two kills by Cooper and a block, a kill by Khayla Garrett and a kill by Hooker.
In the final set, it was all Brownsboro as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead behind the serving of Khyra Garrett.
During the run, Cooper had two kills, but Hooker provided a kill. Rinehart then had a service run of her own to give the Bearettes a 10-2 lead.
The final long service run of the third set came by Cooper, who recorded an ace during her run as they took a 15-3 lead.
Following an kill by Cooper, Khyra Garrett wrapped up the set serving the final two points for the 25-6 victory.
Leading the way for the Bearettes was Rinehart with 7 points, 26 assists and 1 dig, Khyra Garrett with one kill and 15 points, Bersano with six digs and two points and Tiykeah McKenzie with one kill.
Riley Cawthon had three digs, Hooker had five points, six kills and one dig, Emily Eaton had five digs, Cooper had 16 kills, 7 digs, 1 block, 4 points, Madison Hernandez had six digs and Khayla Garrett had 12 points, two kills and three digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.