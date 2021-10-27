The Athens Lady Hornets wrapped up the season getting swept by Wills Point on Senior Night.
The Lady Hornets honored seniors Jadyn Greenlee, Kanicia Sallie and Jadyn Greenlee in their final game as members of the volleyball team for the Athens Lady Hornets.
Wills Point won by scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 28-26 to end the year at 15-18 overall and 3-7 in District 14-4A play.
Athens (3-29 overall, 0-10 in District 14-4A play) had a hard time dealing with the serving of Wills Point's Taylor Dyess in the first set.
With both teams tied at 3 early, Dyess gave them a 7-3 lead with two aces during the service run. After a small run by Athens to get to within 7-6 on a kill by Anderson, Lady Tigers junior Kristyn Dunn extended the lead to 12-7 with a service run including two aces of her own.
The final point of the first set came on a kill by Emma Todoroff for the 25-14 finale.
In the second set, Wills Point held it's biggest lead at 11-7 on a block by Todoroff. Athens was unable to get any closer than that the rest of the way as Taylor Dyess put the game away with them up 21-14 when she hit the service line.
She had two aces during the run and a kill by Dunn during the run.
The final set was the best one for the Lady Hornets as they led through the majority of the set. They had kills from Lexi Woods, Chelsea Jacobson, three from Greenlee, two from Anderson, Izzy Lopez and Sallie to take a 19-11 lead. They also had two aces from Greenlee during that run.
Later in the set, Wills Point came back from a 20-14 deficit with clutch serving from McKenzie Moore, Jyllian Phillips, Abigail Linhart, Taylor Dyess and Dunn.
The final points came on back-to-back kills by Moore off of assists from Linhart.
In junior varsity action, Wills Point won by scores of 20-25, 25-8 and 25-19.
