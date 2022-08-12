Vin Scully, the Hall of Fame broadcaster who described the on-the-field exploits of the Major League Baseball Dodgers for 67 years, was a link to a different era of baseball.
Scully, who died recently at age 94, was not a frenzied, bombastic play-by-play man, but a friend in the booth, who described the action on the field with measured animation and restraint.
When you’re calling 162 games, you have to do more than follow the action between the foul lines. You have to form a bond with the listener.
In radio, you’re taught that the announcer is not speaking to hundreds, or in the case of Scully, thousands of fans, but to that one guy, or lady who might be washing dishes or watering their lawn.
Nobody did this better than Scully. He was someone you could welcome into your home or car, night after night, year after year.
When Scully left us, I thought of the years that had passed since I first heard him. That was in the days when the Los Angeles team leaned on the amazing, but fragile, left arm of Sandy Koufax. Koufax was the best pitcher of my lifetime, or at least was for about 6 years.
After news of Scully’s death spread throughout the baseball world, someone posted a link to Scully’s call of Koufax’s final inning of his 1965 perfect game against the Chicago Cubs.
The broadcast is a work of art. Scully is well aware of the bigness of the moment. Yet he takes the time to call the listener’s attention to every detail, the reaction of his teammates, the nervous hush of the fans. Strike one, ball two, every pitch matters. Even today, all these years later, I let out a sigh of relief when the great lefty mowed down that 27th batter.
As a broadcaster, I’ve called hundreds of games on radio. None were as important to the world of sports as that night in 1965, when Koufax reached perfection, but to those followers of their local high school or college, they were as important a moment to them as a big league matchup.
I always tried to remember that my number one job was describing the action. If I did that, the drama and excitement would take care of itself. The idea is not to refrain from showing excitement, but to remember that you are the eyes and ears of the fans. It was a skill, Scully mastered.
Thinking of Scully’s career, it’s amazing to think that he started broadcasting the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950, when Jackie Robinson was an All-Star and the team was launching into its greatest decade.
They finished first, or second in the National League every year through 1956. Names in the regular lineup included outfielder Duke Snyder and first baseman Gil Hodges. Pee Wee Reese was the shortstop.
Brooklyn made it to the World Series in 1952, losing in seven games to the hated New York Yankees. Another 4-3 loss came the following year. Then in 1955, the Dodgers broke through and stopped the Yanks in another seven game series.
I’d like to hear Scully’s call of that one.
