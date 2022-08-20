The Cross Roads LadyCats Volleyball Coach brings a long record of playing and coaching the sport to the District 21-2A team as the ramp up for district play.
After winning the Cross Roads Tournament last week, Merle Heimer has been courtside for more than 500 wins.
"We mainly scheduled it to get the girls some playing time," he said. "We won three games in pool play Thursday and three more on Friday."
Teams in the tournament included some smaller schools and some in AA. The final was an exciting match against Latexo Saturday.
"Latexo is a pretty good AA school," Heimer said.
Heimer started playing volleyball when he was 15 years old, beginning with the El Paso Surf Club men's team. He played on the '88 team that won the Sun Country Region and made it to bracket play at nationals in Salt Lake City. After playing basketball at UTEP, he began coaching varsity volleyball at Riverside High in El Paso.
Heimer is in his third season at Cross Roads. After re-alignment in February, Cross Roads is now in a four-team district.
"It's a pretty tough district. Cayuga, Frankston and Kerens are the other teams," Heimer said.
"Cayuga has almost all their players back."
Last year, Cross Roads made the playoffs before losing to Iola in the bi-district round.
Heading into this year, he had some skilled players coming back.
"We had three returning players with varsity experience," Heimer said.
Cassie Turner is a good setter, Alanah Logan is a tough blocker in the middle and Alli Reynolds is an experienced senior. They all had spots on the all-tournament team last week.
