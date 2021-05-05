A transfer from Polk State College by way of Lima, Peru is the next signee of the Lady Cardinal volleyball program announced by second-year Trinity Valley Community College head coach Aleah Hayes.
Lizanyela Lopez Linares is a 6-1 middle/right side. She attended Saco Oliveros High School in Lima. Her hometown is La Habana, Cuba
“I chose TVCC because I trust they have a complete and stable structure.
“This is going to be an exciting new experience for me. I will learn a lot on and off the court.”
“We are thrilled to add Lizanyela to our roster,” Hayes said. “She is an elite player who brings strength and experience to our offense and the middle position.
“She is versatile, competitive and energetic, and excited to be a part of our program. Lizanyela will do great things at TVCC and I am excited to see her excel on and off the court.”
