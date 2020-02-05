The Athens basketball teams hosted Van on Tuesday night to resume district play.
The Lady Hornets couldn't hold on to a double-digit lead in the second half as they lost to the Lady Vandals, 62-51, and the Vandals were too much for the Hornets in a 60-34 defeat.
LADY HORNETS
Following the 8-5 lead by Van, Athens used a 12-2 run to close the first quarter and lead 17-10. Karlie Cook sank consecutive three-pointers in the stretch.
With Athens up 21-15, they built the lead to 29-15 with an 8-0 run. A 6-2 Van stretch cut the lead to 31-21 before a fast-break steal and layup by Mimi McCollister built the lead to 33-21 at halftime.
As Athens led 41-28 in the third quarter, the Lady Vandals closed the period with an 11-2 run, along with six points by Skylar Savage, and trailed 43-39.
Bre'nya Barker's pair of free throws built the lead to 45-39, but Van used a 10-0 run and took the lead at 49-45 with 4:30 to play, backed up by two three-pointers by Ellie Hawkins.
McCollister's three-pointer cut it to 49-48, but Savage commanded a 13-3 run down the stretch with eight points as Van closed the game to defeat Athens, 62-51.
HORNETS
Van led 4-3 before Rowdy Godwin's own 7-5 run put Athens ahead 10-9. Austin Mitchell drained a three-pointer and Van led 12-10 after the first quarter.
With the game knotted at 14-14, the Vandals closed the first half with a 14-0 run, along with a pair of three's by Javonta Thomas, and led 28-14 at the break.
Godwin's free throw and Derek Killingsworth's basket cut the lead to 28-17. Thomas, Mitchell and Hunter Hutchins each had a three-pointer in Van's 12-1 stretch that built the lead to 40-18.
With the Vandals leading 45-22, PJ Brooks sank a three-pointer and they led 48-22, but Godwin cut it to 48-24 after the third quarter.
Van kept their foot on the gas pedal in the fourth and went on to win, 60-34.
The Lady Hornets (18-11; 4-4) and Hornets (7-15; 3-3) are on the road Friday as they head to Brownsboro to play at 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.
