The Brownsboro Bears played their road finale at district foe Van on Friday.
The Bears and Vandals played a tight first quarter as Brownsboro led 14-11. The Bears led 25-14 at halftime thanks to an 11-3 second quarter run.
They continued to play hot and led the Vandals, 36-22, after the third quarter. However, Van came to life in the final eight minutes, as their offense broke through for 26 points and their defense held Brownsboro to just two points, as they rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat the Bears, 48-38.
Brownsboro’s (16-14; 5-5) regular season ends at home at 7:30 p.m. for Senior Night against Canton on Tuesday.
