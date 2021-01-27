In the second meeting between the Brownsboro Bears and Van Vandals since Friday, the Vandals gained a measure of revenge in a 64-52 win Tuesday.
In the meeting on Friday, Brownsboro won 48-39.
The Bears were led in the second meeting by Michael Fitzgerald with 17 points and Aidan Hardin with 12. Gekyle Baker and Kyle Nichols had eight points each. Aiden Green added three while Hayden Woods and Malik English added two each for the Bears.
Van was led by Canon Rust and Aiden Carter with 13 each.
Jovanta Thomas and KD Erksine added 10 each, while Jackson Rainey had seven. Quentin Harris had six, Cayden Mitchell had three and Luca Kozhev added two points for the Vandals.
Brownsboro is now 8-7 overall and 3-3 in District 14-4A play. Van improves to 2-4 in district play. Brownsboro returns to action Friday at Wills Point High School. The varsity game is scheduled to tip around 7:30 p.m.
In sub-varsity action, Van swept both games with a 47-29 win over the JV Blue team and a 35-34 win over the JV Gold team.
