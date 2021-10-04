The Van Lady Vandals defeated the Brownsboro Bearettes in straight sets by the scores of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-23.
Brownsboro (18-6 overall, 2-1 in district) travels to Canton to face the Lady Eagles on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
Leading the way for Brownsboro was Allie Cooper with 10 kills and 18 digs, Rilee Rinehart with 18 assists, 4 points and 1 kill and Khayla Garrett with 7 points, 7 digs and 3 kills.
Madison Hernandez had 10 digs, Khyra Garrett had 5 points and 3 kills, Lindsey Bersano had 17 digs and 5 points, Riley Cawthon had 5 digs and 1 kill and Tori Hooker had 2 points.
