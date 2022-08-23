Updated at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23
The Lady Cardinals and Cardinals soccer teams' doubleheader against Cedar Valley has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m., women, and 6 p.m., men.
The Trinity Valley Community College 2022 Lady Cardinal Soccer Team includes, No. 1 Lydia Hernandez, of Mabank; No. 2 Kiersten Leopold of Palestine; No. 4 Xiomara Gonzalez of Colombia; No. 5 Yaretzi Mariaca, of Houston; No. 6 Cailey Carrillo, of Athens; No. 7 Cecilia Cardenas, of Houston; No. 7 Kate Nieto, of Athens; No. 8 Larisa Vasquez, of Houston; No. 10 Julia Moreira, of Brazil; No. 11 Paula Cubillos, of Colombia; No. 12 Leslie Vasquez, of Houston; No. 17 Jade Gonzalez, of Mabank; and No. 19 Daniela Torres, of Athens.
The Trinity Valley Community College 2022 Cardinals Soccer Team includes No. 0 Dwight Ashford, of Crossett, AR; No. 0 Javier Cazares, of Marshall; No. 1 Justin Valadez, of Terrell; No. 5 Valentin Gomez Coll, of Argentina; No. 6 Harry Julier, of England; No. 7 Angle Mendieta-Ortiz, of Marshall; No. 8 Jared Zuniga, of Houston; No. 9 Alejandro Hernandez, of Terrell; No. 10 Raul Flores, of Mabank; No. 11 Michael Gonzalez, of Houston; No. 12 Yoriel Reyes, of Palestine; No. 13 Joseph Resendiz, of Kaufman; No. 14 Gabriel Sanchez, of Longview; No. 15 Izaiah Ramirez, of Kilgore; No. 16 Dylan Tamayo, of Corsicana; No. 17 Jose Sanchez, Palestine; No .19 Librado Arroyo, of Athens; and No. 20, Nathan Tillison, of Mabank.
