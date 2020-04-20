On Friday, in addition to announcing plans to reopen the state economy, Texas governor Greg Abbott said that all schools in the state, including public, private and higher institutions, would cancel in-person and on-campus classes for the rest of the academic year. The University Interscholastic League followed suit soon after and cancelled all remaining spring competitions and state championships as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“Practices, rehearsals and workouts remain suspended until further notice,” according to the press release. “The previously communicated information allowing remote instruction remains in place. The UIL will continue to follow the direction of state authorities and will work closely with member schools to navigate this unprecedented time.”
Around the state and in this area, many student-athletes, especially high school seniors, are upset that they will not be able to finish off their high school careers that they wanted to, whether it was shaping up to be a special season or a team was close to potentially winning a state title. I feel for the kids who put in hard work all year long and now it appears to be for naught. But it is understandable for the health and safety of the state and the country.
Spring sports like baseball, softball and track and field were just getting underway and some of the boys’ basketball teams that made the trip to San Antonio for the state tournament got to play a game while others did not get the chance to play at all on the biggest stage in Texas.
The Martin’s Mill Mustangs were looking to cap off an undefeated season and win their first championship since 1949 as they were slated to play San Saba in the 2A semifinals before the tourney was suspended.
The LaPoynor Flyers carried a big winning streak to the Alamo city and had not lost a game since Dec. 27 in a 83-79 road loss at Ferris. They looked for their first title since 1995 and clinched a spot in the 1A Championship with a 63-53 defeat of Nazareth.
To all of you outgoing seniors, especially those still moving on to college for either academics, athletics or both, I wish you all the best of luck as you prepare to begin the next chapters in your life.
Stay safe and healthy, Class of 2020!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.