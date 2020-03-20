The wait for the return of University Interscholastic League events will go on even longer.
The UIL announced on Thursday that they have extended the suspension of league-sanctioned events, both athletics and academics, from Mar. 29 to May 4 as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.
“All contests, practices, rehearsals and workouts will remain suspended until further notice,” the statement read.
“At this time, the earliest games and contests may resume is Monday, May 4th. Prior to this date, the UIL will allow its member schools a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur. All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.”
Around the area in sports, schools have their baseball, softball and track seasons on hold while the boys' basketball teams of Martin's Mill and LaPoynor wait and see if the state basketball tournament will resume in San Antonio.
The Mustangs are facing San Saba in the 2A semifinals as they look to win their second state title and first since 1949 while the Flyers seek their first championship since 1995 when they play the defending champs Slidell in the 1A final.
