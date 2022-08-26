Tyler HEAT cranked up the offense Thursday night to stop Trinidad in the 2022 season opener 65-18 at Trojan Stadium.
The game was a gauge for how the teams had progressed since they met last season. The HEAT was coming off a 3-7 2021 campaign and the Trojans, looking for their first win since the fall of 2020.
The HEAT defeated Trinidad 39-0 in last year's match. but the Trojans offense showed its more experienced attack this year to hit the end zone three times.
Trinidad hung with the HEAT in the early going, before the visitors blazed to a big halftime lead.
Coming in, SixManFootball.com ranked Trinidad No. 53 among the smaller schools playing that brand of football in the state. HEAT was 18th in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations Division.
The game was played on Thursday night instead of the originally scheduled Friday because of a lack of officials.
Next week, the Trojans visit Ghoulson.
Trinidad wasn't the only school in their district to see action on Thursday. Fannindel lost to Bluff Dale 53-32.
