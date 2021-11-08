Football and volleyball seasons ended over the weekend.
FOOTBALL
The Cardinals fell in a quick 14-0 hole and could not overcome in a 58-28 loss to Southwest Junior College Football Conference regular season champion New Mexico Military Institute in a game played Saturday afternoon at the Wool Bowl in Roswell, NM.
The Cardinals closed the year 5-4. They were 3-4 in conference.
Three different Cardinal quarterbacks threw touchdowns. Jordan Davis threw a pair and Bronson McClelland and Riggs McDonald one each. Davis completed 17-of-28 for 233 yards.
Kordell David caught four passes for 126 yards and two scores. Trent Hudson and Justin Austin also each pulled in a scoring pass.
Nathan Jones grabbed eight passes for 81 yards.
Tristian Fletcher led the defensive effort with 14 tackles. Jacob Berry and Keith Fountain had 12 each.
VOLLEYBALL
After losing to Tyler in the opening round of the Region XIV Tournament at Lee College in Baytown, the Lady Cardinals went on a mini-run with back-to-back wins and stay alive until Sunday.
The 3-0 loss to Tyler was followed by wins against Victoria, 3-0, and Navarro, 3-1, to set up a rematch with Tyler. After winning the first set 25-21, the Lady Cardinals fell 21-25, 10-25, 23-25 in the next three sets to bow out of the eight-team tournament.
The Lady Cardinals closed the year 22-18. They won four of their last six matches of the season, including a pair of wins against Navarro.
