Fresh off their season-opening 36-10 win against New Mexico Military Institute, the 16th-ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals prepare for two more home games before hitting the road to face Blinn on Sept. 21.
TVCC vs TYLER (9/7)
6:30 p.m. – PA welcome, announcements
6:40 p.m. – Prayer
6:41 p.m. – Tyler school song
6:42 p.m. – TVCC school song
6:51 p.m. – Entrance of teams
6:56 p.m. – National Anthem (with both teams on field)
6:59 p.m. – Coin toss
7:00 p.m. – Kickoff
NOTE: The Cardinal Regiment and Cardettes will move onto the field as soon as both teams leave after concluding pregame warmups and move into position for prayer/school song and pregame performance. They will perform the National Anthem on the field and then leave immediately to allow for the coin toss.
TVCC vs Northeast Oklahoma A&M (9/14)
Calling all patriots! Mark your calendars and save the date!
Trinity Valley College Community College invites you to be a special guest Saturday at the TVCC-Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Patriot Day football game at Bruce Field.
All veterans, members of the military and first responders will be admitted free, along with a guest, for the 7 p.m. contest against the Golden Norse.
The honored groups will also be asked to report to the TVCC sideline at 6:25 p.m. to greet Cardinals players as they leave the field following pregame warm-ups and remain on the sideline for the national anthem when the coaches/players return.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.