The Lady Cardinals open the 2022 volleyball season against North Central Texas at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Cardinal Gym.
Thunderstorms likely. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is expected..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 2:06 pm
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Henderson County in central Texas... * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 928 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Athens, Gun Barrel City, Mabank, Chandler, Malakoff, Tool, Seven Points, Brownsboro, Eustace, Berryville, Trinidad, Edom, Enchanted Oaks, Coffee City, Caney City, Payne Springs, Log Cabin, Murchison, Star Harbor and Poynor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas, northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following counties, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Henderson and Leon. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches, with isolated amounts in excess of 8 inches.
