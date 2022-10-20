If you are a history buff, Cardinal Gym could very well be the place to be tonight. The ninth-ranked Lady Cardinal volleyball team goes after the first Region XIV Conference championship in the 13-year history of the program Thursday night. A win against Lee College would mean a trip to the throne room. Match time is 6 p.m.
The Lady Cardinals are 23-8 on the year and a perfect 12-0 in conference. Lee is 21-11 and 5-8.
In the first meeting between the two, the Lady Cardinals were a 3-0 winner (25-23, 25-18, 25-19).
If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch it online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rGY4sbDl14.
