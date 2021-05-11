A new era at Trinity Valley Community College begins Tuesday, May 25 when new spirit logos are unveiled at a ceremony in the administration building on the Athens campus.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. It will also be webcast by the Cardinal Sports Network on the college’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook Live.
Over the past few months, the college has partnered with highly-accomplished Rickabaugh Graphics to design a logo exclusive to TVCC. The project also includes a family of alternative logos that are unique to the college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.