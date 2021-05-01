The No. 8 Trinity Valley Cardinals wrapped up the two-game homestand with a 31-14 victory over the Blinn Buccaneers Saturday at Bruce Field.
The game was Coaches Day at the Valley, where coaches from the area and statewide were invited to attend along with their family members.
With the win, TVCC improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play.
TVCC opened up the scoring as redshirt freshman wide receiver Korey King hauled in a 71-yard reception from Matt Morrissey. Christoper Esqueda booted the PAT good for the 7-0 lead with 10:35 remaining in the first quarter.
The Cardinals added another touchdown as Rashad Beecham had a three-yard reception from Morrissey for the 14-0 lead. Esqueda booted the PAT good with 1:51 remaining in the first quarter.
Trinity Valley then added a 48-yard field goal by Esqueda with 11:16 remaining in the second quarter for the 17-0 lead.
The Cardinals added a defensive touchdown with 8:24 remaining in the first half as Kerry Brooks recovered a fumble and rumbled 46-yards. Esqueda booted the PAT good for the 24-0 lead.
The running game for the Buccaneers (1-5 overall and 0-5 in conference) came alive on their TD drive behind Chandler Rogers and Terrance Keyes Jr. capped off by a 13-yard touchdown pass.
Dameon Gomes hauled in the nice catch on the left side of the end zone from Rogers. The PAT was fumbled with 6:37 remaining in the first half for the 24-6 deficit.
The Buccaneers got a safety on a TVCC holding call in the end zone with 9:11 remaining in the third for the 24-8 deficit that wiped out a big catch by Cam Camper.
Following the safety, Tucker Yarbrough found Andrew Henry on a 33-yard touchdown with 6:40 remaining. Esqueda booted the PAT good for the 31-8 lead.
The Buccaneers added a 35-yard field goal by Erik Michel with 2:07 remaining in the third to cut the deficit to 31-11.
Michel then opened the fourth quarter scoring with a 43-yard field goal with 12:50 remaining to cut the deficit to 31-14.
The Cardinals travel to Corsicana to face the Navarro Bulldogs (3-3, 3-3) Saturday in their final road game of the season. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 1 p.m. The Bulldogs lost to Cisco, 41-24, Saturday in conference action.
TVCC 31, Blinn 14
Scoring Summary
Blinn 0 6 5 3 – 14
TVCC 14 10 7 0 – 31
FIRST QUARTER
TVCC – Korey King 71 from Matt Morrissey (Christopher Esqueda kick), 10:35.
TVCC – Rashad Beecham 3 from Matt Morrissey (Esqueda kick), 1:51.
SECOND QUARTER
TVCC – Esqueda 48 FG, 11:16.
TVCC – Kerry Brooks 46 fumble return (Esqueda kick), 8:24.
BLINN – Dameon Gomes 13 from Chandler Rogers (kick failed), 6:37.
THIRD QUARTER
BLINN – Safety on a TVCC holding call in the end zone, 9:11.
TVCC – Andrew Henry 33 from Tucker Yarbrough (Esqueda kick) 6:40.
BLINN – Erik Michel 35 FG, 2:07.
FOURTH QUARTER
BLINN – Michel 43 FG 12:50.
