Wednesday was a Valley good day. Valley good!
Volleyball – Win!
Softball – Win x 2!
Men’s Basketball – Win!
Women’s Basketball – Win!
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Cardinals ran their Region XIV Conference record to 1-1 with a 3-1 decision against Wharton at Cardinal Gym. They won, 25-19, 25-15, 21-25, 25-8.
The Lady Cardinals fell behind 8-1 in the first set before rallying and setting the tempo for the rest of the match.
Next up for the Lady Cardinals (2-9) is defending NJCAA champion Navarro tonight at Cardinal Gym. Game time is 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
In their home opener at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park, the Cardinals powered their way to a doubleheader sweep of Southwestern Assemblies of God University.
The Cardinals were a 9-1 winner in six innings in Game 1 and took an 11-0 win in five innings in Game 2.
The sweep improved the Cardinals to 9-2 going into their next outing at home Thursday, March 4 against Coastal Bend. Game time to be announced.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The 23rd-ranked Cardinals rallied from an early 16-4 deficit to claim a 94-86 win on the road against Lamar State-PA. It was their seventh straight win.
The Cardinals led 50-36 at the half.
The Cardinals (7-1) are scheduled to be on the road against Saturday, going to Kilgore for a 4 p.m. tipoff. Kilgore defeated the Cardinals in season-opening action at Cardinal Gym last month, taking a 71-69 decision.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Having just seven players in uniform for the game was no problem for the sixth-ranked Lady Cards. They pulled away in the final three quarters for a 79-64 win against Kilgore at Cardinal Gym.
The score was tied 17-17 after one quarter. The Lady Cards led 38-28 at the half and 56-47 after three quarters.
The Lady Cards (6-1) are scheduled to be at home again Saturday, hosting Bossier Parish in a 2 p.m. tipoff.
