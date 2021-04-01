The fourth-ranked Lady Card basketball was a 101-54 winner against Jacksonville Wednesday night at Cardinal Gym.
In winning their final home game of the season, the Lady Cards improved to 15-2 overall and 12-2 in Region XIV Conference.
They will close the regular season on the road Saturday against Bossier Parish at 2 p.m. A win would give them the outright conference championship and No. 1 seed in next week’s regional tournament.
19 and counting …That’s where the Cardinal basketball team’s win streak stands after a hard-earned 88-85 win against Panola in Carthage Wednesday night.
The win raised the eighth-ranked Cardinals to 19-1 overall and in Region XIV Conference. The final piece of business in the regular season is Saturday at home against Lamar St.-PA. Game time is 6 p.m.
The Cardinals have already wrapped up the conference championship and No. 1 seed in the regional tournament next week in Jacksonville.
