After the first three rodeos of the regular season on the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Region circuit, Trinity Valley Community College’s Kaden Profili is ranked No. 1 in the region’s 2020-2021 team roping heeling title race.
Profili and his heading partner, Peyton Walters of Hill College, finished third in the team roping title race with a time of 5.5 seconds at the Oct. 16-17 Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo in Mount Pleasant.
Profili is ranked No. 1 in the NIRA Southern Region’s 2020-2021 team roping heeling standings with 342 points, 60 ahead of Sawyer Denton Patterson of Southwest Texas Junior College.
TVCC is ranked No. 4 in the Southern Region’s 2020-2021 men’s team title race with 740 points. Panola College is ranked No. 1 with 1,450.5.
The next stop for Southern Region riders is the Nov. 13-14 Sam Houston State Rodeo in Conroe.
In the money
Dustin Boquet, who lives in the Athens area, tied for first at the Oct. 16-17 Harrison Round-up Club PRCA Xtreme Bulls show in Harrison, Arkansas. Boquet turned in a score of 89.5 aboard a bovine named Black Mamba, which is owned by the Generations Pro Rodeo firm. He earned $4,035.
Boquet’s earnings at the Arkansas show count toward the 2021 PRCA standings. The 2021 regular season began on Oct. 1.
The 2020 regular season concluded on Sept. 30. At that point, the top 15 advanced to the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Boquet will enter the Wrangler NFR ranked No. 4 in the bull riding title race with 81,566 points, with a mathematical chance to clinch the 2020 title. Sage Kimzey is ranked No. 1 with 92,334 points.
Boquet has earned his second Wrangler NFR back number. He also qualified for the National Finals in 2018. At that time, the NFR was conducted in Las Vegas.
Stock Show Rodeo update
The 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns. The FWSSR, which traditionally features one of the largest PRCA shows each year, was scheduled for Jan. 15-Feb. 6 in Fort Worth.
The 2020 National Western Stock Show in Denver, which also features one of the PRCA’s larger shows each year, also has been cancelled. It was scheduled for Jan. 9-Feb. 21.
Meanwhile, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo officials announced on Oct. 15 that the annual extravaganza will take place in 2021.The event is scheduled for Feb. 11-28. Officials said rodeo performances will take place in the Freeman Coliseum. In recent years, the rodeo was conducted at the AT&T Center. The rodeo was held in the Freeman Coliseum from 1950 to 2002. The rodeo was moved to the AT&T Center in 2003 (then called the SBC Center).
Houston Livestock Show Rodeo officials have announced plans to conduct the annual extravaganza in 2021. According to rodeohouston.com, the dates are March 2-21.
The 2020 San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 4-21. The 2021 Sand Hills Stock Show & Rodeo in Odessa is scheduled for Jan. 6-16.
NFR back numbers
Dickies Arena, which is the home of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s renowned annual PRCA show, will be the site of the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Welcome Reception, according to the PRCA.
The Wrangler NFR contestants will receive back numbers. The National Finals traditionally features the top 15 in each standard PRCA event such as tie-down roping and saddle bronc riding and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association barrel racing.
The reception is scheduled for Dec. 1, two days before the National Finals begins its 10-day run at Arlington’s Globe Life Field.
The reception begins at 6 p.m. and will be open to 2020 PRCA Convention attendees. Fans not attending the Nov. 30-Dec. 3 convention at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel and the Fort Worth Convention Center can purchase tickets to the reception for $30.
PBR update
On the Professional Bull Riders circuit, Joao Ricardo Vieira, a Brazilian who lives in the Decatur area, clinched the title at the Oct. 16-17 Unleash The Beast tour stop in Nampa, Idaho, in the Boise area. He earned $30,862.
When the Nampa show concluded, Vieira was ranked No. 2 in the PBR’s world standings with 882.41 points. Jose Vitor Leme, another Brazilian who lives in the Decatur area, was ranked No. 1 with 1,341.50.
The 2020 PBR World Finals is scheduled for Nov. 12-15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
