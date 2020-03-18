The NJCAA announced on Monday that all spring competition and national championships, including regular season games and the national basketball tournaments, would be cancelled as the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak continues.
"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."
In the wake of this news, what looked to be a promising run in Lubbock has ended for the Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals after a remarkable 32-1 season that was capped off with an 18-game winning streak and included a perfect 18-0 in Region XIV play, a regional tournament championship and a No. 1 overall seed if the tournament would have happened. Precious Ivy took over for Gerald Ewing as interim head coach and was 17-0 this season. The team was seeking their ninth national championship.
Meanwhile, the Cardinal softball team, who were scheduled to open Region XIV play against Navarro this past weekend but was postponed at the time due to inclement weather, finish their season with a record of 17-6 on a seven-game winning streak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.