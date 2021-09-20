Here's a recap of the weekend:
FOOTBALL
The seventh-ranked Cardinals went on the road Saturday night and stayed unbeaten with a 60-18 non-conference win against Southern Shreveport.
The Cardinals (3-0) are scheduled to return to action Saturday at home against Tyler (2-1). Both teams are 1-0 in SWJCFC action. Game time at Bruce Field is 6 p.m.
Here is Saturday's scoring summary:
• SS (1Q 11:13) -- Chris Bradley 63-yard pass to Larry Moton. Kick blocked by TVCC's Joedrick Lewis and returned for a score by Rashad Onezime. -- 6-2
• TVCC (1Q 8:28) -- Bronson McClelland 8-yard pass to Greyson Morgan. Kick no good. -- 8-6
• TVCC (1Q 5:05) -- Bronson McClelland 3-yard run. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 15-6
• TVCC (1Q 0:29) -- Jordan Davis 29-yard run. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 22-6
• SS (2Q 9:44) -- Tamauge Sloan 3-yard run. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 22-12
• TVCC (2Q 4:14) -- Cameron Collier 8-yard run. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 29-12
• TVCC (3Q 14:18) -- Bronson McClelland 43-yard pass to Cam Camper. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 36-12
• SS (3Q 5:06) -- Eric Londan 2-yard run. 2-pt attempt incomplete. -- 36-18
• TVCC (3Q 1:44) -- Jake Gaster 29-yard field goal. -- 39-18
• TVCC (4Q 14:20) -- Korey King 4-yard run. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 46-18
• TVCC (4Q 10:24) -- Cordrick Dunn 24-yard run. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 53-18
• TVCC (4Q 1:13) -- Montavian Hunt 10-yard run. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 60-18
SOCCER
The Cardinal soccer team suffered a 12-0 loss to Angelina Saturday at Coleman Park.
The women's game was not played due to injuries and will be rescheduled.
Both the Lady Cardinals and Cardinals are scheduled to be at home Wednesday. They play Tyler at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Saturday will also see a home doubleheader against Navarro (women) and Coastal Bend (men) at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Cardinals went 2-2 in the Blue Dragon Classic Friday and Saturday in Hutchinson, Kan.
Friday, the Lady Cardinals fell 3-0 to host Hutchinson and scored a 3-1 win against MSU-West Plains.
Saturday, the Lady Cardinals defeated Mineral Area 3 -1 and lost 3-0 to Jefferson.
The Lady Cardinals are 13-7 on the year and 2-2 in conference.
They are scheduled to travel Tuesday to Corsicana to face Navarro in a 6 p.m. match. They have the rest of the week off.
