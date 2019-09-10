Cardinals

FOOTBALL

The TVCC football team has moved up to No. 13 from No. 16 in the latest weekly NJCAA poll following their 18-14 victory at home against Tyler.

The Cards (2-0) built a 12-point lead over the Apaches  before Tyler rallied ahead and took the 14-12 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The scoring plays included a 17-yard touchdown run by Jeremy Hunt with the extra point attempt blocked and two field goals by Eddie Godina.

The Apaches responded with Taequan Tyler’s 7-yard rushing score and David Johnson’s 20-yard TD pass to Greg Howell.

Midway through the final period, the Cardinals recovered a muffed punt and Hunt would connect with Keonta Fiakpui for a 27-yard touchdown throw with 8:02 to play for the 18-14 lead.

Joren Dickey sealed the game with two minutes left  as he intercepted a deflected pass from Johnson.

Hunt went 20-for-38 with 215 yards and a touchdown. Fiakpui caught five passes for 65 yards with a touchdown. Hunt ran 12 times for  49 yards with his touchdown. Godina went 3-for-4 on field goals.

On defense, Jaeden Ward, Dickey and Race Moser each picked up a sack.

Dickey and Moser had 19 and 14 tackles respectively while Jaiden Dockery had nine. Dickey and Ced Williams had an interception apiece and Dickey and Marcus Davis both had a fumble recovery.

The Cardinals host Northeast Oklahoma A&M this Saturday at 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

This week, the Lady Cards’ volleyball team is ranked No. 9 and they are currently 11-2.

They went 3-1 this past week with three wins against Wharton, Western Texas and Brookhaven with a loss at North Central Texas during the NCT Tournament in Gainesville.

They return to Gainesville on Sept. 18 to take on the Wharton County Junior College Pioneers.

