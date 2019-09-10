FOOTBALL
The TVCC football team has moved up to No. 13 from No. 16 in the latest weekly NJCAA poll following their 18-14 victory at home against Tyler.
The Cards (2-0) built a 12-point lead over the Apaches before Tyler rallied ahead and took the 14-12 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The scoring plays included a 17-yard touchdown run by Jeremy Hunt with the extra point attempt blocked and two field goals by Eddie Godina.
The Apaches responded with Taequan Tyler’s 7-yard rushing score and David Johnson’s 20-yard TD pass to Greg Howell.
Midway through the final period, the Cardinals recovered a muffed punt and Hunt would connect with Keonta Fiakpui for a 27-yard touchdown throw with 8:02 to play for the 18-14 lead.
Joren Dickey sealed the game with two minutes left as he intercepted a deflected pass from Johnson.
Hunt went 20-for-38 with 215 yards and a touchdown. Fiakpui caught five passes for 65 yards with a touchdown. Hunt ran 12 times for 49 yards with his touchdown. Godina went 3-for-4 on field goals.
On defense, Jaeden Ward, Dickey and Race Moser each picked up a sack.
Dickey and Moser had 19 and 14 tackles respectively while Jaiden Dockery had nine. Dickey and Ced Williams had an interception apiece and Dickey and Marcus Davis both had a fumble recovery.
The Cardinals host Northeast Oklahoma A&M this Saturday at 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
This week, the Lady Cards’ volleyball team is ranked No. 9 and they are currently 11-2.
They went 3-1 this past week with three wins against Wharton, Western Texas and Brookhaven with a loss at North Central Texas during the NCT Tournament in Gainesville.
They return to Gainesville on Sept. 18 to take on the Wharton County Junior College Pioneers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.