VOLLEYBALL
The 2019 season, which is the 10th season of Lady Cardinal volleyball, begins this week. The team is ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll, the highest in school history and up one spot from last year.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to play in the Vernon Classic at Vernon College Friday and Saturday. Friday’s action will also officially usher in Aleah Hayes' tenure as the second head coach in the program’s history.
First up for the Lady Cardinals will be Pratt at 9 a.m. Friday. They are scheduled to play Butler at 3 p.m.
Saturday, they face host Vernon at 5 p.m. and Richland at 7 p.m.
The Lady Cardinals’ home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27, when North Central Texas visits Cardinal Gym for a 6 p.m. contest.
Admission to all Lady Cardinal home games is free.
FOOTBALL
The opening weekend of the 2019 football season will see the Cardinals observing their open date.
They are scheduled to open the season Saturday, Aug. 31, against New Mexico Military in a 5 p.m. kickoff at Bruce Field.
The team is ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll and it is the sixth straight year that they rank in the Top 20.
