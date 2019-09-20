FOOTBALL
The ninth-ranked Cardinals are scheduled to be on the road for the first time Saturday, going to Brenham to face the 12th-ranked Blinn College Buccaneers. Game time at Cub Stadium is 7 p.m.
The Cardinals are 3-0 on the season and in SWJCFC action. Blinn is 3-1 and 1-1.
The game will be the 88th meeting between the Cardinals and Buccaneers. The Cardinals lead the series 45-40-2.
Last year, the Cardinals were a 42-21 winner at Bruce Field.
KCKL 95.9 FM will broadcast the game. To listen to the game online, go to www.959kckl.com Click on the Game of the Week Live tab, which will transfer you to www.network1sports.com and the game. Rich Flowers and Taylor Honea will call the game.
VOLLEYBALL
After a week off, the eighth-ranked Lady Cardinals return to action on Friday and Saturday in tournament action at Blinn College in Brenham.
Here is the schedule for the 11-2 Lady Cardinals:
FRIDAY
11 a.m. – vs. Frank Phillips
5 p.m. – vs. Eastfield
SATURDAY
11 a.m. – vs. Odessa
3 p.m. – vs. New Mexico
SOFTBALL
The Cardinals are scheduled to continue their fall exhibition schedule Friday and Saturday in San Antonio.
They play select teams at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
Saturday, they play a doubleheader against Our Lady of the Lake University, starting at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.