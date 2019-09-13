SOFTBALL
Ready for a little Cardinal softball action?
If so, you are in luck. The Cardinals are scheduled to open their fall exhibition season at home Saturday and Sunday.
They will play three games Saturday at 11:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. against select travel teams. Game times Sunday are 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
All games will be played Drumgoole Field at Cain Park. Admission is free.
FOOTBALL
Now up to No. 13 in the NJCAA rankings, the Cardinals (2-0) are scheduled to be at home for a third straight week Saturday. They play No. 20 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (1-1) in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Cardinals are coming off an 18-14 win against Tyler. NEO dropped a 26-0 decision to Georgia Military in its last outing.
Saturday’s game will be the 40th meeting between the Cardinals and Golden Norsemen. The Cardinals, who fell 34-27 to NEO last year, lead the series 20-19.
Patriot Day will be celebrated Saturday. All veterans, military personnel and first responders will be admitted free and invited to the Cardinals’ sideline for the conclusion of pregame warm-ups and the national anthem.
The Cardinals are scheduled travel to Brenham next week to play Blinn in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
VOLLEYBALL
The ninth-ranked Lady Cardinals have the weekend off.
Next up for the 11-2 Lady Cardinals is a home match against Wharton next Wednesday. Game time at Cardinal Gym is set for 6 p.m.
The TVCC-Wharton contest will be webcast by the Cardinal Sports Network. Find the link for the game at www.tvcc.edu.
The Lady Cardinals are four wins away from the 200th win in school history. Now in the program’s 11th year, the record is 196-121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.