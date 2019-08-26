VOLLEYBALL
The fifth-ranked Lady Cardinals opened the season in strong fashion Friday and Saturday, posting a 3-1 record in the Vernon Classic at Vernon College.
In the first match of the Aleah Hayes coaching tenure, the Lady Cardinals took care of Pratt with a 3-0 decision.
That was followed by a five-set loss to Butler. They finished the event with a pair of 3-0 wins Saturday against host Vernon and Richland.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to make their home debut Tuesday against North Central Texas. Game time is 6 p.m. Admission is free.
It’s back on the road to close the week, going to Brenham for the first of two tournaments at Blinn College this season. Friday, the Lady Cardinals play Ranger at 11 a.m. and Midland at 3 p.m. Saturday, they play Iowa Western at 11 a.m. and Hill at 3 p.m.
FOOTBALL
The 20th-ranked Cardinals are scheduled to open the season at home Saturday against the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos.
Game time for the SWJCFC opener at Bruce Field is 5 p.m.
The Cardinals are coming off a 4-5 season, which included a 39-7 win against NMMI.
NMMI is 1-0 on the season after opening with a 47-3 win against Maricopa.
In other non-conference games Saturday, it was:
Kilgore 35, Tyler 10
Blinn 62, Texas A&T 7
Cisco 55, Rezolution Prep 7
The Cardinals are scheduled to be at home next week, taking on the Tyler Apaches at 7 p.m.
