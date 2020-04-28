Trinity Valley Community College will announce its sports awards for the 2019-20 semester during a live video starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Watch for the video on Twitter and Facebook.
Awards include: Unsung Hero Award, Leadership Award, Dynamic Duo Award, Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year and the Cardinal Award.
On the Net:
www.facebook.com/TrinityValleyCC
https://twitter.com/trinityvalleycc
