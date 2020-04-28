TVCC.png

Trinity Valley Community College will announce its sports awards for the 2019-20 semester during a live video starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.

Watch for the video on Twitter and Facebook.

Awards include: Unsung Hero Award, Leadership Award, Dynamic Duo Award, Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year and the Cardinal Award.

On the Net:

www.facebook.com/TrinityValleyCC

https://twitter.com/trinityvalleycc

