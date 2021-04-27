The Cardinal softball team had the brooms (and bats) in action Monday afternoon, sweeping Kilgore in doubleheader action.
The Cardinals, on the strength of a 10-run first inning, were a 15-3 winner in five innings in Game 1.
They won the second game 7-4.
The win gave the Cardinals a 29-13 season record heading into the Region XIV East Zone Tournament May 13-17 at UT-Tyler. They finished 14-10 in conference play.
Congratulations to Cardinal co-head coach James Rodriguez. Monday’s Game 1 win was his 400th career win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.