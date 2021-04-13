Kathleen and James Rodriguez

Cardinal co-head softball coaches Kathleen and James Rodriguez are closing in on milestone collegiate career wins. Kathleen is one win from No. 500. James is three wins from No. 400.

 Travis Tapley/Correspondent

Ask the Cardinal softball team if anything of significance happened Monday afternoon and the answer would be “sure did.”

The Cardinals, bouncing back from a 9-0 loss in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park, pulled off a national upset.

The took down 10th-ranked Bossier Parish and halted a 21-game winning streak with a 7-4 win.

The Cardinals carried a 7-0 lead into the sixth inning. With the doubleheader split, the Cardinals raised their season record to 25-9.

They are 10-6 in Region XIV Conference, which keeps them in second place behind Bossier Parish (32-6, 15-1).

The Cardinals are scheduled to return to action Wednesday at Kilgore.

They will be home again Saturday against Tyler. Both doubleheaders start at 1 p.m.

