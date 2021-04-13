Ask the Cardinal softball team if anything of significance happened Monday afternoon and the answer would be “sure did.”
The Cardinals, bouncing back from a 9-0 loss in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park, pulled off a national upset.
The took down 10th-ranked Bossier Parish and halted a 21-game winning streak with a 7-4 win.
The Cardinals carried a 7-0 lead into the sixth inning. With the doubleheader split, the Cardinals raised their season record to 25-9.
They are 10-6 in Region XIV Conference, which keeps them in second place behind Bossier Parish (32-6, 15-1).
The Cardinals are scheduled to return to action Wednesday at Kilgore.
They will be home again Saturday against Tyler. Both doubleheaders start at 1 p.m.
