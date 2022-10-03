The Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals took on the Texas Bombers and Texas Strike Force Saturday at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...OZONE ACTION DAY... The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Monday, October 3, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts) Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org) EPA Air Now (www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0) Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org) North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality (www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
featured
TVCC softball hosts exhibition games
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Jazzercise instructor keeps moving after 40 years
- Cross Roads ISD announces Homecoming Court
- TVCC to honor Distinguished Alumni
- Sports: Mabank defense delivers Homecoming shutout
- Dairy Queen of Seven Points to host 20th Auto Show Oct. 1
- Texas sends aid to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
- Sports: Eustace volleyball wins five straight
- Athens ISD names teachers, employee of the month
- Nightingale Events to host open house
- Cain Center continues to improve
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.