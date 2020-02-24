Trinity Valley’s softball team concluded their two-week road trip with a visit to Meridian, MS for the MCC Rush Invitiational.
TVCC improved to 10-5 on the season as they went 3-1 on the weekend, with a 4-0 win over East Mississippi, a 4-2 loss to Mississippi Gulf Coast, a five-inning 12-0 shutout of Meridian and a 6-3 walk-off win against Pearl River, with Kimane Rogron smacking the walk-off grand slam.
The Cardinals return home and will take on Connors State College Tuesday at noon and 2 p.m. They will also host El Paso for two doubleheaders on Friday (2 and 4 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. and noon).
