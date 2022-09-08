Playing in Tyler at Legacy High School, the Lady Cardinal and Cardinal soccer teams dropped decisions to Jacksonville Wednesday night.
The Lady Cardinals suffered a 12-1 setback and the Cardinals were a 5-2 victim.
Yaretzi Mariaca scored the lone goal for the Lady Cardinals.
Cardinal goals were scored by Valentin Gomez Coll and Jose Sanchez.
Both teams are scheduled to play at home Saturday against Paris. Action in The Pit starts at 2 p.m.
