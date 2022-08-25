The Lady Cardinal and Cardinal soccer teams suffered close losses in their season openers Wednesday against Cedar Valley. The Lady Cardinals fell, 3-2, and the Cardinals dropped a 2-1 decision.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 against Barton County. The game is set for Tyler.
The Cardinals’ next action is scheduled at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 against Angelina in Lufkin after a 1 p.m. women’s contest.
The home openers for the Lady Cardinals and Cardinals are scheduled at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 against Paris.
