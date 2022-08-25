Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River Near Rosser affecting Ellis and Kaufman Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding to woodlands and low land areas will occur on the right bank of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 35.0 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.2 feet Saturday morning. &&