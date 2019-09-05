Lady Cardinal sophomore Yasmim da Silva received double accolades as she was named the NJCAA Offensive Player of the Week and Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week in recognition for her performance in five matches last week, in which the team went 5-0.
Her five-match totals in that span include 71 kills, 85 digs, 4.25 digs per set, a .246 hitting percentage, seven aces, nine solo blocks and 10 block assists.
“Yasmim is a dynamic player on the court and is able to terminate from any position,” said first-year head coach Aleah Hayes.
“She is a solid defender and brings consistency and energy to the team. Yasmim’s strong presence provides our team with confidence and heightens our level of trust.”
