The TVCC rodeo team competed at Sam Houston State University last weekend.
Freshman Josh Green from Montgomery, Alabama split eighth and ninth in the long go and 10th in the average in the Bareback Riding.
Sophomore Cameron Rogers from Malakoff, won the long go in Bull Riding and second in the average.
Sophomores Cutter Carpenter from Athens and Devon Johnson from Red Oak placed fifth in the long go and sixth in the short go and fifth in the average in Team Roping.
Sophomore Carly Staggs from Teague won the ladies all-around title for the rodeo. She split sixth and seventh in the long go in Barrel Racing, she placed fourth in the short go and fifth in the average. Staggs also competed in Breakaway Roping where she split eighth and ninth in the long go, split first and second in the short go and placed third in the average.
The next rodeo will be January 29-30 at TAMU Commerce. The TVCC Rodeo will be February 12-13.
