TVCC placed fourth last weekend in rodeo action at Northeast Texas Community College.
Leading the way was Jacksonville freshman Kaden Profili in team roping heeling. Profili clocked in at 5.5 for third place.
In bareback riding, freshman Josh Green of Montgomery, Ala., scored a 72 for fourth place.
The TVCC finish was bolstered by three sixth-place finishes: Athens sophomore Cutter Carpenter and Red Oak sophomore Devon Johnson in team roping (6.4); Malakoff sophomore Cameron Rogers in bull riding (72); Orange freshman Cade Cogbill in steer wrestling (4.4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.