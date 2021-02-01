The TVCC rodeo team was in action over the weekend at Sulphur Springs in an event hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce.
Freshman Josh Green was a busy competitor. He split second and third in the long go with an 81. He was fifth in the short go with a 71 and fourth in average in bareback riding.
In steer wrestling, freshman Cade Cogbill split fifth, sixth and seventh in the long go with a 6.6. He also placed fourth in the long go with a 6.2 and fourth in average.
Sophomore Ima Champion placed second in the long go in goat tying with a 6.7
In breakaway roping, sophomore Nacona Stone split fifth and sixth in the long go with a 2.4.
The next outing for the rodeo team is the 13th annual TVCC rodeo Feb. 12-13 at the Henderson County Fair Park Complex.
