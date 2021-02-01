Josh Green

TVCC freshman Josh Green had a busy weekend at the Texas A&M-Commerce rodeo event over the weekend. He finished fourth in average in bareback riding during the event.

 Submitted Photo

The TVCC rodeo team was in action over the weekend at Sulphur Springs in an event hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce.

Freshman Josh Green was a busy competitor. He split second and third in the long go with an 81. He was fifth in the short go with a 71 and fourth in average in bareback riding.

In steer wrestling, freshman Cade Cogbill split fifth, sixth and seventh in the long go with a 6.6. He also placed fourth in the long go with a 6.2 and fourth in average.

Sophomore Ima Champion placed second in the long go in goat tying with a  6.7

In breakaway roping, sophomore Nacona Stone split fifth and sixth in the long go with a 2.4.

The next outing for the rodeo team is the 13th annual TVCC rodeo Feb. 12-13 at the Henderson County Fair Park Complex.

